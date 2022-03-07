Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Brown U, Dordt, Samford, U of Texas at Austin, U of the Redlands

By

Scott Jaschik
March 7, 2022
 

Starting Out

  • Dordt College has started a campaign to raise $90 million by the end of next year. The campaign has already raised $70 million.
  • University of Texas at Austin has announced a campaign to raise $6 billion. The campaign has already raised $3.3 billion.

Raising the Goal

  • Brown University has raised the total goal for its campaign to $4 billion and established a new end date, Dec. 31, 2024. The campaign topped its original goal of $3 billion in the fall of 2021, a year early.

Finishing Up

