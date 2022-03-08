New Programs: Divinity, Biomedical Engineering, Economics, Customer Experience, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
March 8, 2022
- Carson-Newman University is starting a master of divinity program.
- Fairfield University is starting an M.S. in biomedical engineering.
- Ferris State University is starting a B.S. in economics.
- Montclair State University has started a graduate certificate program in customer experience and user experience research.
- University of Southern Indiana is starting bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography.
