New Presidents or Provosts: Auburn U, La Salle U, Malone U, Oklahoma City CC, U of Arizona Global Campus, U of Texas-Arlington, Westmont College
March 10, 2022
- Daniel J. Allen, senior vice president of university advancement and external relations at DePaul University, in Illinois, has been appointed president of La Salle University, in Pennsylvania.
- Kimberly Battle-Walters Denu, interim director at the District Church in Washington, D.C., has been named provost at Westmont College, in California.
- Jennifer Evans-Cowley, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas, has been selected as president of the University of Texas at Arlington.
- Mautra Jones, vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs at Langston University, has been chosen as president of Oklahoma City Community College.
- Gregory J. Miller, provost at Malone University, in Ohio, has been appointed president there.
- Christopher B. Roberts, dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn University, in Alabama, has been named president there.
- Sarah B. Steinberg, interim provost at the University of Arizona Global Campus, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president there.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
- Anthropologist says she's being punished for views on bones
- Common App changes language to serve transgender students | Inside Higher Ed
You may also be interested in...
- New presidents or provosts: Gardner-Webb Georgetown Lincoln Permian Basin Rochester SUNY Korea UT-Arlington Whitman
- New presidents or provosts: Alfred Channel Islands Dartmouth DuBois Lewis & Clark Penn College Southern Wesleyan Sussex
- New presidents or provosts: Keystone OHSU Penn South Carolina Tulsa UofPeople UW Whitworth Williams
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »