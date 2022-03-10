Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Auburn U, La Salle U, Malone U, Oklahoma City CC, U of Arizona Global Campus, U of Texas-Arlington, Westmont College

By

Doug Lederman
March 10, 2022
 
  • Daniel J. Allen, senior vice president of university advancement and external relations at DePaul University, in Illinois, has been appointed president of La Salle University, in Pennsylvania.
  • Kimberly Battle-Walters Denu, interim director at the District Church in Washington, D.C., has been named provost at Westmont College, in California.
  • Jennifer Evans-Cowley, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas, has been selected as president of the University of Texas at Arlington.
  • Mautra Jones, vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs at Langston University, has been chosen as president of Oklahoma City Community College.
  • Gregory J. Miller, provost at Malone University, in Ohio, has been appointed president there.
  • Christopher B. Roberts, dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn University, in Alabama, has been named president there.
  • Sarah B. Steinberg, interim provost at the University of Arizona Global Campus, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president there.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

An Online Hub for Learning
and Community Building
Formerly Imprisoned Students
Struggle to Shed Their Past
Do Academic Boycotts Work?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Biden Officials Hint They May Extend Loan-Repayment Freeze

UNC Vice Chancellor for Research Cited for Plagiarism

Former Employee Sues TCU, Alleging Racism Led to Her Firing

$400 Increase in Pell Grant Is Part of Budget Deal

UC Berkeley Partners With City on Homeless Housing Effort

New Online Program Seeks to Diversify K-12 Principals

Back to Top
 