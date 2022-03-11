Print

Tenure Awarded… at Middlebury, Muhlenberg, U of Hartford, Western Nevada College

By

Scott Jaschik
March 11, 2022
 

Middlebury College

  • Merrill (“Mez”) Baker-Médard, environmental studies
  • Michael Dash, psychology and neuroscience
  • Michael Durst, physics
  • Sebnem Gumuscu, political science
  • Martin Seehuus, psychology

Muhlenberg College

  • Kassandra Hartford, music
  • Frederick Wright Jones, art
  • Daniel Leisawitz, languages, literatures and cultures (Italian studies)
  • Rebecca Lustig, theater
  • Kenneth Michniewicz, psychology
  • Matthew Moore, theater
  • Elena FitzPatrick Sifford, art history
  • James Russell, mathematics
  • Sahar Sadeghi, sociology
  • Jorge Silveyra, computer science
  • Randall Smith, dance

University of Hartford

  • Haim Avitsur, instrumental studies
  • Mehmet Dede, performing arts management
  • Sarah Hart, education
  • Andrew Jung, computing sciences
  • Andrew Koob, biology
  • Stephanie Lanter, ceramics
  • Hyunjung Lee, management, marketing and entrepreneurship
  • Philip Levchak, sociology and criminal justice
  • Karla I. Loya, education
  • Kelly McGeever, sociology and criminal justice
  • Ayako Oshima, instrumental studies
  • Ibrahim Onur Oz, accounting and taxation
  • Rebecca Ranucci, management/marketing
  • Kiwon Sohn, electrical and computer engineering
  • Phil Snedecor, instrumental studies
  • Brian T. Swanson, rehabilitation sciences
  • C. Wesley Younts, sociology and criminal justice

Western Nevada College

  • Timothy Mayo, mathematics
  • Martin Schmidt, mathematics
  • Rachel Stiff, fine arts

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik

