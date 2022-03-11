Tenure Awarded… at Middlebury, Muhlenberg, U of Hartford, Western Nevada College
March 11, 2022
Middlebury College
- Merrill (“Mez”) Baker-Médard, environmental studies
- Michael Dash, psychology and neuroscience
- Michael Durst, physics
- Sebnem Gumuscu, political science
- Martin Seehuus, psychology
Muhlenberg College
- Kassandra Hartford, music
- Frederick Wright Jones, art
- Daniel Leisawitz, languages, literatures and cultures (Italian studies)
- Rebecca Lustig, theater
- Kenneth Michniewicz, psychology
- Matthew Moore, theater
- Elena FitzPatrick Sifford, art history
- James Russell, mathematics
- Sahar Sadeghi, sociology
- Jorge Silveyra, computer science
- Randall Smith, dance
University of Hartford
- Haim Avitsur, instrumental studies
- Mehmet Dede, performing arts management
- Sarah Hart, education
- Andrew Jung, computing sciences
- Andrew Koob, biology
- Stephanie Lanter, ceramics
- Hyunjung Lee, management, marketing and entrepreneurship
- Philip Levchak, sociology and criminal justice
- Karla I. Loya, education
- Kelly McGeever, sociology and criminal justice
- Ayako Oshima, instrumental studies
- Ibrahim Onur Oz, accounting and taxation
- Rebecca Ranucci, management/marketing
- Kiwon Sohn, electrical and computer engineering
- Phil Snedecor, instrumental studies
- Brian T. Swanson, rehabilitation sciences
- C. Wesley Younts, sociology and criminal justice
Western Nevada College
- Timothy Mayo, mathematics
- Martin Schmidt, mathematics
- Rachel Stiff, fine arts
