Topics
New Programs: Cybersecurity, Paramedic Science, Data Analytics, Biochemistry
March 15, 2022
- Chicago-Kent College of Law is starting a certificate program in cybersecurity for nontechnical professionals.
- Eastern Connecticut State University is starting a minor in paramedic science.
- Foothill College is starting a certificate in data analytics.
- York College of Pennsylvania is starting a B.S. in biochemistry.
