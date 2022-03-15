Topics

New Programs: Cybersecurity, Paramedic Science, Data Analytics, Biochemistry

Scott Jaschik
March 15, 2022
 
  • Chicago-Kent College of Law is starting a certificate program in cybersecurity for nontechnical professionals.
  • Eastern Connecticut State University is starting a minor in paramedic science.
  • Foothill College is starting a certificate in data analytics.
  • York College of Pennsylvania is starting a B.S. in biochemistry.

Scott Jaschik

