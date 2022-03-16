Tenure Awarded… at Elon, Hamilton, Lawrence, Wartburg, WPI
March 16, 2022
Elon College
- Jessica Carew, political science and policy studies
- Justin Clar, chemistry
- Shaina Dabbs, sport management
- Jennifer Dabrowski, chemistry
- Vanessa Drew-Branch, human service studies and psychology
- Tonmoy Islam, economics
- Elena Kennedy, entrepreneurship
- Ariela Marcus-Sells, religious studies
- Sandy Marshall, geography
- Kristen Mazur, mathematics and statistics
- Cora Palfy, music
- Robert Perdue, sociology
- Joel Shelton, political science and policy studies
- Brandon Sheridan, economics
- Kimberly Shively, performing arts
- Kathleen Stansberry, strategic communications
- Allison Wente, music theory
Hamilton College
- Vikranth Bejjanki, psychology and neuroscience
- Kira Jumet, government
- Celeste Day Moore, history
- Claire Mouflard, French and Francophone studies
- Rachel White, psychology
Lawrence University
- Tim Albright, Conservatory of Music
- Mark Dupere, Conservatory of Music
- Constance Kassor, religious studies
Wartburg College
- Eric Sommermeyer, accounting
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Ron Grimm, chemistry and biochemistry
- Amity Manning, biology and biotechnology
- Erin Ottmar, social science and policy studies
- Erin Solovey, computer science
- Qingshuo Song, mathematical sciences
- Jacob Whitehill, computer science
- Yu Zhong, mechanical and materials engineering
