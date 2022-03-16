Print

Tenure Awarded… at Elon, Hamilton, Lawrence, Wartburg, WPI

Scott Jaschik
March 16, 2022
 

Elon College

  • Jessica Carew, political science and policy studies
  • Justin Clar, chemistry
  • Shaina Dabbs, sport management
  • Jennifer Dabrowski, chemistry
  • Vanessa Drew-Branch, human service studies and psychology
  • Tonmoy Islam, economics
  • Elena Kennedy, entrepreneurship
  • Ariela Marcus-Sells, religious studies
  • Sandy Marshall, geography
  • Kristen Mazur, mathematics and statistics
  • Cora Palfy, music
  • Robert Perdue, sociology
  • Joel Shelton, political science and policy studies
  • Brandon Sheridan, economics
  • Kimberly Shively, performing arts
  • Kathleen Stansberry, strategic communications
  • Allison Wente, music theory

Hamilton College

  • Vikranth Bejjanki, psychology and neuroscience
  • Kira Jumet, government
  • Celeste Day Moore, history
  • Claire Mouflard, French and Francophone studies
  • Rachel White, psychology

Lawrence University

  • Tim Albright, Conservatory of Music
  • Mark Dupere, Conservatory of Music
  • Constance Kassor, religious studies

Wartburg College

  • Eric Sommermeyer, accounting

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

  • Ron Grimm, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Amity Manning, biology and biotechnology
  • Erin Ottmar, social science and policy studies
  • Erin Solovey, computer science
  • Qingshuo Song, mathematical sciences
  • Jacob Whitehill, computer science
  • Yu Zhong, mechanical and materials engineering

