Topics
New Programs: Finance, Nursing and Business, Data Science
March 17, 2022
- California State University, Sacramento, is starting a master of science in finance.
- Midway University, in Kentucky, is starting a master of science in nursing–master of business administration dual degree.
- Ohio Wesleyan University is starting a major in data science.
