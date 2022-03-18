New Presidents or Provosts: Avila U, Columbia College (Calif.), Florida College, Fordham U, Hofstra U, Northeast Iowa CC, Pacific U, Viterbo U, Widener U
March 18, 2022
- James Burkee, vice president for strategic initiatives at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, in New York, has been chosen as president of Avila University, in Missouri.
- Jennifer Coyle, dean of the Southern California College of Optometry at Marshall B. Ketchum University, in California, has been selected as president of Pacific University, in Oregon.
- Herbert H. J. Riedel, president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, in Alabama, has been appointed president of Northeast Iowa Community College.
- Charles Riordan, vice president for research, scholarship and innovation at the University of Delaware, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Hofstra University, in New York.
- Stacey Robertson, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Geneseo, has been chosen as president of Widener University, in Pennsylvania.
- Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola University New Orleans, has been named president of Fordham University, in New York.
- Lena Tran, vice president of strategic partnerships and workforce innovation at San José City College, in California, has been selected as president of Columbia College, part of the Yosemite Community College District in California.
- Richard Trietley, interim president of Viterbo University, in Wisconsin, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- John Weaver, academic dean at Florida College, has been promoted to president there.
