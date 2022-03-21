Topics
New Programs: Equity, Business, African American Music, Manufacturing Engineering, Cannabis
March 21, 2022
- Bemidji State University is starting an undergraduate certificate in equity.
- Guilford College is starting an M.B.A.
- Oberlin College and Conservatory has created an academic minor in African American music.
- Old Dominion University is starting a major in manufacturing engineering technology.
- Rider University is starting a certificate in cannabis studies.
