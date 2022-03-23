Tenure Awarded… at Allegheny, Cabrini, Sacred Heart
March 23, 2022
Allegheny College
- Casey Bradshaw-Wilson, environmental science and sustainability
- Amelia Finaret, global health studies
- Reem Hilal, world languages and cultures
- Douglas Jurs, music
- John MacNeill Miller, English
- Alyssa Ribeiro, history and Black studies
Cabrini University
- Amber Gentile, education
- Stephen Grieco, music
- Ronald Whitaker, education
Sacred Heart University
- Isil Akbulut-Gok, government
- Loran Chollate, finance
- Linda Hughen, accounting
- Lindsay Keazer, education
- Frank Robinson, physics
- Christopher Taber, physical therapy
- David Thomson, history
- Sherylyn Watson, nursing
