Tenure Awarded… at Allegheny, Cabrini, Sacred Heart

Scott Jaschik
March 23, 2022
 

Allegheny College

  • Casey Bradshaw-Wilson, environmental science and sustainability
  • Amelia Finaret, global health studies
  • Reem Hilal, world languages and cultures
  • Douglas Jurs, music
  • John MacNeill Miller, English
  • Alyssa Ribeiro, history and Black studies

Cabrini University

  • Amber Gentile, education
  • Stephen Grieco, music
  • Ronald Whitaker, education

Sacred Heart University

  • Isil Akbulut-Gok, government
  • Loran Chollate, finance
  • Linda Hughen, accounting
  • Lindsay Keazer, education
  • Frank Robinson, physics
  • Christopher Taber, physical therapy
  • David Thomson, history
  • Sherylyn Watson, nursing

