New Presidents or Provosts: American International College, Bryant U, Holy Family U, Lake Forest College, Lyon College, Moravian U, Scottsdale CC, U of Maryland–Baltimore

Doug Lederman
March 24, 2022
 
  • Jill M. Baren, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of the Sciences, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Lake Forest College, in Illinois.
  • Hubert Benitez, vice president for strategic initiatives and academic innovation at Rockhurst University, in Missouri, has been appointed president of American International College, in Massachusetts.
  • Illana R. Lane, chief assessment and learning officer at Medaille College, in New York, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs at Holy Family University, in Pennsylvania.
  • Scott Leshinskie, interim executive vice chancellor and provost at the Maricopa County Community College District, in Arizona, has been named president of Scottsdale Community College, part of the Maricopa district.
  • Rupendra Paliwal, former provost and vice president for academic affairs at Sacred Heart University, in Connecticut, has been appointed provost and chief academic officer at Bryant University, in Rhode Island.
  • Melissa Taverner, interim president at Lyon College, in Arkansas, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Carol Traupman-Carr, vice provost at Moravian University, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to provost and dean of faculty there.
  • Roger J. Ward, interim provost and dean of the Graduate School at the University of Maryland Baltimore, has been named provost, executive vice president and dean of the Graduate School on a permanent basis.

Doug Lederman

