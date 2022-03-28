Topics
New Programs: Leadership in Education, Happiness Studies, Global Health, Advanced Manufacturing, Music Therapy
March 28, 2022
- Belmont University is starting a Ph.D. in strategic leadership in education.
- Centenary University, in New Jersey, is starting an M.A. in happiness studies.
- College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, in Minnesota, have started a minor in global health.
- Edmonds College is launching a bachelor of applied science program in advanced manufacturing and materials engineering technology.
- Southern Connecticut State University has started a B.S. in music therapy.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UCLA criticized for advertising adjunct job without pay
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- White faculty applicant says Bridgewater State discriminated
- University of Washington returns $5M gift for Israel studies
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »