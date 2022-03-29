New Presidents or Provosts: Allegheny College, City U of New York System, Frederick CC, North Dakota State U, Southern U System, Texas State Technical College-West Texas, U of Detroit Mercy, U of Northern Colorado, Winthrop U
March 29, 2022
- Annesa Cheek, president of St. Cloud Technical & Community College, in Minnesota, has been named president of Frederick Community College, in Maryland.
- David Cook, vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development at the University of Kansas, has been chosen as president of North Dakota State University.
- Kirsten Fleming, associate vice president of faculty affairs at California State University, Long Beach, has been selected as executive vice president and provost at the University of Northern Colorado.
- Angela T. Haddad, associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Hunter College, part of the City University of New York system, has been appointed provost and dean of the faculty at Allegheny College, in Pennsylvania.
- Wendy F. Hensel, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Georgia State University, has been chosen as executive vice chancellor and university provost at the City University of New York system.
- Edward A. Serna, president of the University of Maine at Farmington, has been chosen as president of Winthrop University, in North Carolina.
- Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, has been selected as president of the Southern University system and chancellor of Southern University and A&M College, in Louisiana.
- Donald B. Taylor, president of Cabrini University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of the University of Detroit Mercy, in Michigan.
- Andy Weaver, interim provost and director of division support for allied health at Texas State Technical College's West Texas campuses, has been named to the provost position on a permanent basis.
