Tenure Awarded… at Lafayette, Marquette, Northwest Missouri State
March 30, 2022
Lafayette College
- Alex Brown, mechanical engineering
- Meg Fernandes, English
- Caleb Gallemore, international affairs
- Joaquín Gómez-Miñambres, economics
- Amauri Gutierrez-Coto, foreign languages and literatures
- Jia Tao, computer science
- Brent Utter, mechanical engineering
- Ryan Van Horn, chemical engineering
Marquette University
- Mark Berlin, political science
- Lillian Campbell, English
- Yoon Choi, philosophy
- Stephen Cole, economics
- Jason Farr, English
- Anthony Gamble, biological sciences
- Kristin Holodak, digital media and performing arts
- Teresa Jerofke-Owen, nursing
- Young Kim, strategic communication
- Lynne Knobloch-Fedders, counselor education and counseling psychology
- Nilanjan Lodh, medical laboratory science
- Jessica Ogilvie, marketing
- Jennifer Ohlendorf, nursing
- Stephanie Rivera Berruz, philosophy
- Yelizaveta Strakhov, English
- Timothy Tharp, physics
- Kathryn Wagner, economics
- Aimee Woda, nursing
- Bing Yu, biomedical engineering
Northwest Missouri State University
- Johannah Baugher, professional education
- Ashley Black, English
- Luke Campbell, political science
- Tolina Fufa, economics
- Arghya (Raj) Goswami, geology
- Jessica Gracey, political science
- Alex Kirt, mass media
- Jodie Leiss, health and physical education
- Devlin Scofield, history
- Everett Singleton, professional education
- Sarah Sipling, art
