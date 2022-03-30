Print

Tenure Awarded… at Lafayette, Marquette, Northwest Missouri State

By

Scott Jaschik
March 30, 2022
 

Lafayette College

  • Alex Brown, mechanical engineering
  • Meg Fernandes, English
  • Caleb Gallemore, international affairs
  • Joaquín Gómez-Miñambres, economics
  • Amauri Gutierrez-Coto, foreign languages and literatures
  • Jia Tao, computer science
  • Brent Utter, mechanical engineering
  • Ryan Van Horn, chemical engineering

Marquette University

  • Mark Berlin, political science
  • Lillian Campbell, English
  • Yoon Choi, philosophy
  • Stephen Cole, economics
  • Jason Farr, English
  • Anthony Gamble, biological sciences
  • Kristin Holodak, digital media and performing arts
  • Teresa Jerofke-Owen, nursing
  • Young Kim, strategic communication
  • Lynne Knobloch-Fedders, counselor education and counseling psychology
  • Nilanjan Lodh, medical laboratory science
  • Jessica Ogilvie, marketing
  • Jennifer Ohlendorf, nursing
  • Stephanie Rivera Berruz, philosophy
  • Yelizaveta Strakhov, English
  • Timothy Tharp, physics
  • Kathryn Wagner, economics
  • Aimee Woda, nursing
  • Bing Yu, biomedical engineering

Northwest Missouri State University

  • Johannah Baugher, professional education
  • Ashley Black, English
  • Luke Campbell, political science
  • Tolina Fufa, economics
  • Arghya (Raj) Goswami, geology
  • Jessica Gracey, political science
  • Alex Kirt, mass media
  • Jodie Leiss, health and physical education
  • Devlin Scofield, history
  • Everett Singleton, professional education
  • Sarah Sipling, art

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Ukrainian, Russian Students Face Financial Woes in U.S.
Year of Reflection Prompts Course Reversal
Nevada System Chancellor Set to Resign

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Bomb Threats Close 2 Community Colleges

Brookdale Community College Audited for Improper Spending

Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Smoke Events: Academic Minute

MIT Reinstates SAT/ACT Requirement

Former Yale Employee Stole $40M of Electronics

Arizona Grads Blast NCAA for Letting Trans Swimmer Compete

Back to Top
 