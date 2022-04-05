Tenure Awarded… at Hudson County CC, U of San Francisco
April 5, 2022
Hudson County Community College, in New Jersey
- Bernard Adamitey, mathematics
- Mohammad Qasem, STEM
- Gilda Reyes, modern languages, speech and communications
University of San Francisco
- Noopur Agarwal, art and architecture
- Inna Arzumanova, media studies
- Majid Dadgar, business analytics and info systems
- Lisa De La Rue, counseling psychology
- Nathan Dennis, art and architecture
- Nora Fisher-Onar, international studies
- Cheryl Jones-Walker, teacher education,
- Amalia Kokkinaki, environmental science
- Peter Lorentzen, economics
- Courtney Masterson, organization, leadership and communication
- Omar F. Miranda, English
- Bhavya Mohan, marketing
- Michelle Montagno, health professions
- Jim Williams, energy systems management
- Diane Woodbridge, data science
- Janet Yang, chemistry
- Naupaka Zimmerman, biology
