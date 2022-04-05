Print

Tenure Awarded… at Hudson County CC, U of San Francisco

Scott Jaschik
Hudson County Community College, in New Jersey

  • Bernard Adamitey, mathematics
  • Mohammad Qasem, STEM
  • Gilda Reyes, modern languages, speech and communications

University of San Francisco

  • Noopur Agarwal, art and architecture
  • Inna Arzumanova, media studies
  • Majid Dadgar, business analytics and info systems
  • Lisa De La Rue, counseling psychology
  • Nathan Dennis, art and architecture
  • Nora Fisher-Onar, international studies
  • Cheryl Jones-Walker, teacher education,
  • Amalia Kokkinaki, environmental science
  • Peter Lorentzen, economics
  • Courtney Masterson, organization, leadership and communication
  • Omar F. Miranda, English
  • Bhavya Mohan, marketing
  • Michelle Montagno, health professions
  • Jim Williams, energy systems management
  • Diane Woodbridge, data science
  • Janet Yang, chemistry
  • Naupaka Zimmerman, biology

