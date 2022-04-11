Topics

Print

New Programs: Musical Theater, American History, Cybersecurity, Business, Biomedical Sciences, Nursing, Exercise

By

Scott Jaschik
April 11, 2022
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A Verdict, but No Clear Victory,
for the China Initiative
Schooling Colleges on Student Loan Repayment

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Former Chancellor Faces Felony Charges

Pennsylvania Community College Faculty Votes to Unionize

Suit Charges Rutgers Rigged M.B.A. Rankings

Why Was a Beloved Custodian Fired?

Williams Will End Indirect Fossil Fuel Investments by 2033

Students of Color Less Likely to Get Mental Health Treatment

Back to Top
 