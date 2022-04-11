Topics
New Programs: Musical Theater, American History, Cybersecurity, Business, Biomedical Sciences, Nursing, Exercise
April 11, 2022
- Drew University is starting a minor in musical theater.
- Gettysburg College is starting a master’s degree, online, in American history.
- Purdue University Northwest is starting a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.
- Roanoke College is starting an M.B.A.
- St. Lawrence University is adding a major in biomedical sciences.
- University of La Verne is starting a B.S. in nursing for registered nurses.
- York College of Pennsylvania is starting a major in exercise and human performance science.
