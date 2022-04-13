Print

Tenure Awarded… at Hamline, McHenry County College, Purdue Northwest

Scott Jaschik
April 13, 2022
 

Hamline University

  • Jen England, English
  • Curt Lund, digital media arts
  • Maggie Struck, education

McHenry County College

  • Collin Jaeger, biology

Purdue University Northwest

  • Khair Al Shamaileh, electrical engineering
  • James Dolen, physics
  • Hubert Izienicki, sociology
  • Alicia January, psychology
  • Ceren Turedi, marketing

