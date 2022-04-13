Tenure Awarded… at Hamline, McHenry County College, Purdue Northwest
April 13, 2022
Hamline University
- Jen England, English
- Curt Lund, digital media arts
- Maggie Struck, education
McHenry County College
- Collin Jaeger, biology
Purdue University Northwest
- Khair Al Shamaileh, electrical engineering
- James Dolen, physics
- Hubert Izienicki, sociology
- Alicia January, psychology
- Ceren Turedi, marketing
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Professor accuses Moravian of retaliation for DEI work
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Grade forgiveness leads to more STEM graduates
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Advisers should avoid overcontrolling their grad students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »