Capital Campaign Watch: Binghamton U, St. Mary’s (Texas), U of Southern Mississippi
April 14, 2022
Starting Out
- Binghamton University, of the State University of New York, has started a seven-year campaign to raise $220 million. The university has already raised $151 million.
- Florida Gulf Coast University is starting a two-year campaign to raise $75 million. The university has raised $32 million.
- University of Southern Mississippi has started a campaign to raise $150 million. So far, the university has raised $109 million.
Finishing Up
- St. Mary’s University, in Texas, raised $165 million in a campaign that started in 2017. The original goal was $130 million.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Professor accuses Moravian of retaliation for DEI work
- Jury awards falsely accused former Clemson student $5.3 million
- Professor pay fell 5 percent this year, counting inflation
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »