Capital Campaign Watch: Binghamton U, St. Mary’s (Texas), U of Southern Mississippi

By

Scott Jaschik
April 14, 2022
 

Starting Out

  • Binghamton University, of the State University of New York, has started a seven-year campaign to raise $220 million. The university has already raised $151 million.
  • Florida Gulf Coast University is starting a two-year campaign to raise $75 million. The university has raised $32 million.
  • University of Southern Mississippi has started a campaign to raise $150 million. So far, the university has raised $109 million.

Finishing Up

  • St. Mary’s University, in Texas, raised $165 million in a campaign that started in 2017. The original goal was $130 million.

