New Presidents or Provosts: Azusa Pacific U, Cazenovia College, Harris-Stowe State U, Ithaca College, Rockhurst U, St. Anselm College, U of North Carolina-Pembroke, U of Northampton, Ursinus College

Doug Lederman
April 15, 2022
 
  • David Bergh, interim president of Cazenovia College, in New York, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Sandra Cassady, vice president for strategic initiatives and dean of the College of Health and Human Services at St. Ambrose University, in Iowa, has been selected as president of Rockhurst University, in Missouri.
  • La Jerne Terry Cornish, interim president of Ithaca College, in New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Robyn E. Hannigan, provost at Clarkson University, in New York, has been appointed president of Ursinus College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Anne-Marie Kilday, pro vice chancellor for student experience and university community at the University of Northampton, in Britain, has been named vice chancellor there.
  • Sheila Adamus Liotta, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at Providence College, in Rhode Island, has been chosen as vice president of academic affairs at Saint Anselm College, in New Hampshire.
  • Adam J. Morris, executive vice president, chief transformation officer and chief institutional advancement officer at Biola University, in California, has been appointed president of Azusa Pacific University, also in California.
  • Marsha Pollard, provost at Berkeley College, in New York, has been selected as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
  • LaTonia Collins Smith, interim president of Harris-Stowe State University, in Missouri, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

