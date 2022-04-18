New Programs: Mental Health Counseling, Medical Sciences, Student Affairs, Nursing
April 18, 2022
- Belmont University is starting a Ph.D. in mental health counseling.
- Marymount University, in Virginia, is starting an M.S. in medical sciences.
- Sacred Heart University is starting an M.A. in higher education and student affairs.
- St. John’s University, in New York, is starting a bachelor of science in nursing.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- 'Breaking Ranks' is a new book that attacks 'U.S. News' | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The most competitive colleges get more competitive | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor calls the police on two tardy Black students
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »