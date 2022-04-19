Tenure Awarded… at Denison, Washington U St. Louis
April 19, 2022
Denison University
- Dan Blim, music
- Zarrina Juraqulova, economics
- Marcos Miguel, modern languages
- Shiri Noy, anthropology/sociology
- Keith Allyn Spencer, studio art
- Kristina Steiner, psychology
Washington University in St. Louis
- Joanna Abraham, anesthesiology
- Carlos A. Botero, biology
- Meghan Clark Campbell, neurology
- Caitlyn M. Collins, sociology
- Talia Dan-Cohen, anthropology
- Kristin Guilliams, neurology
- Michael J. Krawczynski, earth and planetary sciences
- Matthew D. Lew, electrical and systems engineering
- J. Mark Meacham, mechanical engineering and materials science
- Rohan Mishra, mechanical engineering and materials science
- Anne Fagan Niven, neurology
- Saori Pastore, physics
- Jacqueline Elise Payton, pathology and immunology
- Byron J. Powell, social work
- Shiva Kumar Jai Simha Rudra, biomedical engineering
- Bryce Sadtler, chemistry
- Suzanne E. Schindler, neurology
