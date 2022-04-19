Print

Tenure Awarded… at Denison, Washington U St. Louis

Scott Jaschik
April 19, 2022
 

Denison University

  • Dan Blim, music
  • Zarrina Juraqulova, economics
  • Marcos Miguel, modern languages
  • Shiri Noy, anthropology/sociology
  • Keith Allyn Spencer, studio art
  • Kristina Steiner, psychology

Washington University in St. Louis

  • Joanna Abraham, anesthesiology
  • Carlos A. Botero, biology
  • Meghan Clark Campbell, neurology
  • Caitlyn M. Collins, sociology
  • Talia Dan-Cohen, anthropology
  • Kristin Guilliams, neurology
  • Michael J. Krawczynski, earth and planetary sciences
  • Matthew D. Lew, electrical and systems engineering
  • J. Mark Meacham, mechanical engineering and materials science
  • Rohan Mishra, mechanical engineering and materials science
  • Anne Fagan Niven, neurology
  • Saori Pastore, physics
  • Jacqueline Elise Payton, pathology and immunology
  • Byron J. Powell, social work
  • Shiva Kumar Jai Simha Rudra, biomedical engineering
  • Bryce Sadtler, chemistry
  • Suzanne E. Schindler, neurology

