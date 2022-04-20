New Presidents or Provosts: ArtCenter College of Design, Bethel U, Clinton CC, Faulkner U, Midwestern State U, Nichols College, Randolph College, St. Bonaventure U, State Fair CC, Wells College
- Brent Bates, vice president of educational and student support services at State Fair Community College, in Illinois, has been selected as president there.
- Barbara Bellefeuille, interim president of Bethel University, in Indiana, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Daniel J. Borgia, dean and professor of finance at Bryant University-BITZH, in China, has been chosen as provost at Nichols College, in Massachusetts.
- Jeff Gingerich, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of St. Bonaventure University, in New York.
- Susan Henking, president emerita of Shimer College and former president of Salem Academy and College, has been selected as vice president for academic and student affairs at Wells College, in New York.
- Dennis Mitchell Henry, associate professor of law at Faulkner University, in Alabama, has been appointed president there.
- Karen Hofmann, provost of ArtCenter College of Design, in California, has been chosen as president there.
- John Kowal, administrator in charge and former vice president for academic affairs at Clinton Community College, part of the State University of New York system, has been named president there.
- JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor at Washburn University, in Kansas, has been selected as president of Midwestern State University, in Texas.
- Sue Ott Rowlands, professor of theatre arts and former provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Northern Kentucky University, has been chosen as president of Randolph College, in Virginia.
