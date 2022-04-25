Print

New Programs: Communication and IT, Criminology, Health and Social Change, Fashion Media, Cybersecurity, Digital Media and Film, Event Leadership

By

Scott Jaschik
April 25, 2022
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected]d.com.

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Do No Harm
Federal Appeals Court Slams
University Speech Policies
Marymount California University Will Close

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Female Athletes at Norwich Face Charges for Hazing

Emory Drops Names of Eugenicist and Slavery Defender

Miss. Policy Change Gives Presidents Say on Tenure

One University of Phoenix Campus Left After 2025

Michael Olivas Dies

U of Miami Hires a CEO, Angers Faculty

Back to Top
 