New Programs: Communication and IT, Criminology, Health and Social Change, Fashion Media, Cybersecurity, Digital Media and Film, Event Leadership
April 25, 2022
- Alma College is starting a low-residency M.S. in communication and information technology.
- Bloomfield College is starting a B.A. in criminology.
- Emerson College is starting a major in health and social change.
- Indiana University at Bloomington is starting a minor and concentration in fashion media.
- Kansas State University is starting a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.
- St. Lawrence University is starting a major in digital media and film.
- University of Central Florida is starting an M.S. in event leadership.
