Tenure Awarded… at Indiana U Northwest, Trinity (Conn.), Vincennes
April 26, 2022
Indiana University Northwest
- Natasha Brown, communication arts
Trinity College, in Connecticut
- Hasan Cömert, economics
- Michael A. Grubb, psychology
- Christina Heatherton, American studies and human rights
- Rosario Hubert, language and culture studies
- Luis A. Martinez, neuroscience
- Amber L. Pitt, environmental science and biology
- Alyson K. Spurgas, sociology
- Ewa Syta, computer science
Vincennes University
- Jennifer Hensley, sociology/social work
- Heidi (Wagoner) Tasa, English
