Tenure Awarded… at Indiana U Northwest, Trinity (Conn.), Vincennes

By

Scott Jaschik
April 26, 2022
 

Indiana University Northwest

  • Natasha Brown, communication arts

Trinity College, in Connecticut

  • Hasan Cömert, economics
  • Michael A. Grubb, psychology
  • Christina Heatherton, American studies and human rights
  • Rosario Hubert, language and culture studies
  • Luis A. Martinez, neuroscience
  • Amber L. Pitt, environmental science and biology
  • Alyson K. Spurgas, sociology
  • Ewa Syta, computer science

Vincennes University

  • Jennifer Hensley, sociology/social work
  • Heidi (Wagoner) Tasa, English

