New Presidents or Provosts: Bemidji State U/Northwest Technical College, Binghamton U, Grand View U, Roanoke College, U of Bristol, U of Illinois Springfield, U of South Florida, Virginia CC System, Western U of Health Sciences

Doug Lederman
April 27, 2022
 
  • Dr. Robin Farias-Eisner, director of the Henry Lynch Comprehensive Cancer Research Center and chief academic officer in the School of Medicine at Creighton University, in Nebraska, has been selected as president of Western University of Health Sciences, in California.
  • Janet L. Gooch, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Truman State University, in Missouri, has been named chancellor of the University of Illinois at Springfield and vice president of the University of Illinois system.
  • Donald Hall, Robert L. and Mary L. Sproull Dean of Faculty of Arts, Sciences and Engineering at the University of Rochester, has been appointed executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Binghamton University, part of the State University of New York system.
  • John Hoffman, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Minnesota at Crookston, has been chosen as president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, also in Minnesota.
  • Russell A. Kavalhuna, president of Henry Ford College, in Michigan, has been selected as president of the Virginia Community Colleges System.
  • Rachelle Keck, president of Briar Cliff University, in Iowa, has been chosen as president of Grand View University, also in Iowa.
  • Rhea Law, interim president of the University of South Florida, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Frank Shushok Jr., vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech, has been selected as president of Roanoke College, also in Virginia.
  • Evelyn Welch, senior vice president (service, people and planning) at King’s College London, in Britain, has been appointed vice chancellor at the University of Bristol, also in Britain.

Doug Lederman

