Topics

Print

New Programs: Quantum Science, Engineering, Integrative Professional Studies, Data Science

By

Scott Jaschik
May 2, 2022
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Mississippi Public Universities logo, a white image of a flame on top of a column on a teal background.
New Threats to Tenure
and Faculty Speech
The Centennial Campus at Pikes Peak State College, a series of white buildings set against a backdrop of the mountains.
The Name Game

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Biden Wants to Attract Russian Scientists

Illinois Springfield Faculty Vote No Confidence in Provost

3 U of Oklahoma Students Killed in Crash

USC Settles With 80 Ex-Students Over Misconduct Claims

Biden Considers Income Caps for Loan Forgiveness

Maine Gov. Vetoes Bill to Add Nonvoting Employee Trustees

Back to Top
 