Topics
New Programs: Quantum Science, Engineering, Integrative Professional Studies, Data Science
May 2, 2022
- Harvard University is starting a Ph.D. in quantum science and engineering.
- Indiana Wesleyan University is starting bachelor’s programs in civil engineering, computer engineering, design engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.
- State University of New York at Oswego is starting a bachelor’s degree in integrative professional studies.
- St. Lawrence University is starting majors in data science and finance.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor calls the police on two tardy Black students
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- U.S. appeals court slams speech policy at Central Florida
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »