Tenure Awarded… at Sacred Heart, U of Alabama at Huntsville, U of Connecticut, Valdosta State

By

Scott Jaschik
May 3, 2022
 

Sacred Heart University

  • Isil Akbulut-Gok, political science
  • Lorán Chollete, finance
  • Linda Hughen, accounting
  • Lindsay Keazer, mathematics education
  • Frank Robinson, physics
  • Christopher Taber, exercise science
  • David Thomson, history
  • Sherylyn Watson, nursing

University of Alabama at Huntsville

  • Susan Alexander, nursing
  • Dylan Baun, history
  • Ann Bianchi, nursing
  • Haeyong Chung, computer science
  • Ryan Conners, kinesiology
  • Frank Mullins, management
  • Matthew Niemiller, biological sciences
  • Biswajit Ray, electrical and computer engineering
  • Kyung-Ho Roh, chemical engineering
  • Lenore Smith, nursing

University of Connecticut

  • Hang Bai, finance
  • Kiel Brennan-Marquez, law
  • Meina Cai, political science
  • Clarissa Ceglio, digital media and design
  • John Cogan, law
  • Leighton Core, molecular and cell biology
  • Sharde Davis, communication
  • Robert Fahey, natural resources and the environment
  • Miguel de Figueiredo, law
  • Benjamin Fuller, computer science and engineering
  • Carlos Garcia-Robledo, ecology and evolutionary biology
  • Adrian Garcia-Sierra, speech, language and hearing sciences
  • Oscar Guerra, digital media and design
  • Shu He, operations and information management
  • Kelly Herd, marketing
  • Jungbin Hwang, economics
  • Beth Lawrence, natural resources and the environment
  • Ying Li, mechanical engineering
  • Ruth Luca, nursing
  • Karen Menuz, physiology and neurobiology
  • Yonatan Morse, political science
  • Thanh Nguyen, mechanical engineering
  • Jaideep Shenoy, finance
  • Nu-Anh Tran, history
  • Lingling Wang, finance

Valdosta State University

  • Nicole Alemanne, library and information studies
  • Cori Crews, accounting
  • Heidi Gonzalez, nursing
  • Taralynn Hartsell, leadership, technology and workforce development
  • Ilke Kardes, management and marketing
  • Keith Lee, political science
  • Hoa Nguyen, human services
  • Samantha Paul, reference and lending services
  • Melissa Pihos, communication arts
  • Mark Reinhardt, nursing

