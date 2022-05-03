Tenure Awarded… at Sacred Heart, U of Alabama at Huntsville, U of Connecticut, Valdosta State
May 3, 2022
Sacred Heart University
- Isil Akbulut-Gok, political science
- Lorán Chollete, finance
- Linda Hughen, accounting
- Lindsay Keazer, mathematics education
- Frank Robinson, physics
- Christopher Taber, exercise science
- David Thomson, history
- Sherylyn Watson, nursing
University of Alabama at Huntsville
- Susan Alexander, nursing
- Dylan Baun, history
- Ann Bianchi, nursing
- Haeyong Chung, computer science
- Ryan Conners, kinesiology
- Frank Mullins, management
- Matthew Niemiller, biological sciences
- Biswajit Ray, electrical and computer engineering
- Kyung-Ho Roh, chemical engineering
- Lenore Smith, nursing
University of Connecticut
- Hang Bai, finance
- Kiel Brennan-Marquez, law
- Meina Cai, political science
- Clarissa Ceglio, digital media and design
- John Cogan, law
- Leighton Core, molecular and cell biology
- Sharde Davis, communication
- Robert Fahey, natural resources and the environment
- Miguel de Figueiredo, law
- Benjamin Fuller, computer science and engineering
- Carlos Garcia-Robledo, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Adrian Garcia-Sierra, speech, language and hearing sciences
- Oscar Guerra, digital media and design
- Shu He, operations and information management
- Kelly Herd, marketing
- Jungbin Hwang, economics
- Beth Lawrence, natural resources and the environment
- Ying Li, mechanical engineering
- Ruth Luca, nursing
- Karen Menuz, physiology and neurobiology
- Yonatan Morse, political science
- Thanh Nguyen, mechanical engineering
- Jaideep Shenoy, finance
- Nu-Anh Tran, history
- Lingling Wang, finance
Valdosta State University
- Nicole Alemanne, library and information studies
- Cori Crews, accounting
- Heidi Gonzalez, nursing
- Taralynn Hartsell, leadership, technology and workforce development
- Ilke Kardes, management and marketing
- Keith Lee, political science
- Hoa Nguyen, human services
- Samantha Paul, reference and lending services
- Melissa Pihos, communication arts
- Mark Reinhardt, nursing
