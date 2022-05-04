New Presidents or Provosts: Calvin U, Catholic U of America, Clarkson U, Rio Hondo College, Rogue CC, Wartburg College, Western Colorado U
May 4, 2022
- William Bradley Baca, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Western Colorado University, has been selected as president there.
- Wiebe Boer, CEO of Shell–All On, in Nigeria, has been chosen as president of Calvin University, in Michigan.
- Marc P. Christensen, dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University, in Texas, has been selected as president of Clarkson University, in New York.
- Marilyn Flores, vice president of academic affairs at Santiago Canyon College, in California, has been appointed superintendent/president of Río Hondo College, in California.
- Peter K. Kilpatrick, provost and vice president for academic affairs for the Illinois Institute of Technology, has been named president of the Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C.
- Rebecca Neiduski, dean of the School of Health Sciences at Elon University, has been selected as president of Wartburg College, in Iowa.
- Randy Weber, executive vice president/chief student success and strategy officer at Johnson County Community College, in Kansas, has been appointed president of Rogue Community College, in Oregon.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- What happens when a college can't find a new president
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor who officiated gay wedding denied reappointment
- Why faculty shouldn't say 'thank you for sharing' in classes (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »