New Presidents or Provosts: Calvin U, Catholic U of America, Clarkson U, Rio Hondo College, Rogue CC, Wartburg College, Western Colorado U

May 4, 2022
 
  • William Bradley Baca, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Western Colorado University, has been selected as president there.
  • Wiebe Boer, CEO of Shell–All On, in Nigeria, has been chosen as president of Calvin University, in Michigan.
  • Marc P. Christensen, dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University, in Texas, has been selected as president of Clarkson University, in New York.
  • Marilyn Flores, vice president of academic affairs at Santiago Canyon College, in California, has been appointed superintendent/president of Río Hondo College, in California.
  • Peter K. Kilpatrick, provost and vice president for academic affairs for the Illinois Institute of Technology, has been named president of the Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C.
  • Rebecca Neiduski, dean of the School of Health Sciences at Elon University, has been selected as president of Wartburg College, in Iowa.
  • Randy Weber, executive vice president/chief student success and strategy officer at Johnson County Community College, in Kansas, has been appointed president of Rogue Community College, in Oregon.

