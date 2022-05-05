Capital Campaign Watch: U of the Arts, Virginia Tech, U of Wisconsin Green Bay
May 5, 2022
Starting Out
- University of Wisconsin at Green Bay is starting a campaign, expected to be wrapped up in December 2023, to raise $20 million. The university has already raised half that amount.
Raising the Goal
- Virginia Tech increased the goal of its campaign to $1.872 billion, in hour of the university’s founding in 1872. The original goal of the campaign was $1.5 billion. The campaign started in 2019 and is scheduled to end in 2027.
Finishing Up
- University of the Arts raised $67 million in a campaign that started in 2018. The original goal was $50 million.
