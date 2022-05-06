Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Ferris State U, Houghton College, North Dakota State College of Science, San Francisco State U, Talladega College, Texas State U, U of Michigan, West Virginia State U

By

Doug Lederman
May 6, 2022
 
  • Valerie Sheares Ashby, dean of Trinity College of Arts & Sciences at Duke University, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
  • Ericke Cage, interim president of West Virginia State University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Kelly R. Damphousse, chancellor and CEO of Arkansas State University, has been appointed president of Texas State University.
  • David Davies, associate professor and director of the School of Music at Nazareth College, in New York, has been chosen as provost at Houghton College, also in New York.
  • Rod L. Flanigan, dean of business technology at Cochise College, in Arizona, has been named president of North Dakota State College of Science.
  • Laurie K. McCauley, dean of the School of Dentistry at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, has been selected as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Bill Pink, president of Grand Rapids Community College, in Michigan, has been named president of Ferris State University, also in Michigan.
  • Amy Sueyoshi, dean of the College of Ethnic Studies at San Francisco State University, in California, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Gregory J. Vincent, professor of educational policy and law at the University of Kentucky and former president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, has been chosen as president of Talladega College, in Florida.

Doug Lederman

