New Programs: Computer Science, Environmental Studies, Pharmacy, Nursing
May 9, 2022
- Grace College is adding a major in computer science.
- Saginaw Valley State University is starting a major in environmental studies and sustainability.
- University of Wisconsin at Madison is starting an M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences in applied drug development.
- Wheaton College, in Massachusetts, is starting a bachelor of science in nursing.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor calls the police on two tardy Black students
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- New threats to tenure and faculty speech in Mississippi
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »