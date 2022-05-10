Tenure Awarded… at Moravian, Norwich
May 10, 2022
Moravian University
- Kin Cheung, global religions
- Tristan Gleason, education
- Karen Groller, nursing and public health
- Robert LaRue, English
- Ellen Payne, rehabilitation sciences
- Eric Sanders, rehabilitation sciences
- Belinda Waller-Peterson, English
Norwich University
- Michael Battig, computer science
- Stephanie Maass, criminal justice
