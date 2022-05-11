Capital Campaign Watch: City College, Saint Joseph’s, UW Health
May 11, 2022
Starting Off
- City College of New York, of the City University of New York, has started a 10-year campaign to raise $1 billion. Thus far, the campaign has raised $360 million.
- University of Saint Joseph’s, in Pennsylvania, has launched a campaign to raise $300 million. The university has already raised $140 million. The campaign does not have an end date.
- UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are starting a combined campaign to raise $500 million by 2025.
