May 12, 2022
- Donna K. Arnett, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Kentucky, has been chosen as executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of South Carolina.
- Adrien Bennings, president of Kellogg Community College, in Michigan, has been appointed as president of Portland Community College, in Oregon.
- Irvin T. Clark, vice president for economic development at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, has been named president of Southern Crescent Technical College, in Georgia.
- Erika Goodwin, provost and chief of staff at Wilmington College, in Delaware, has been appointed as vice president for academic affairs at Southern State Community College, in Ohio.
- Parwinder Grewal, special assistant to the president of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, has been selected as president of Vermont State University.
- Adreain M. Henry, chief academic officer and associate provost at Hallmark University, in Texas, has been appointed as president of Mercy College of Health Sciences, in Iowa.
- Eddie Phillips, vice provost of academic programs and accreditation at National Louis University, in Illinois, has been promoted to provost there.
- Daniel Shipp, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and associate to the chancellor at University of Nebraska Medical Center, has been chosen as president of Pittsburg State University, in Kansas.
- Amy Thompson, senior vice provost of academic affairs and acting dean of the College of Graduate Studies at the University of Toledo, in Ohio, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wright State University, also in Ohio.
