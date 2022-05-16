Topics
New Programs: Veterinary Technology, Data Analytics, Risk Management
May 16, 2022
- Appalachian State University will be starting a bachelor of science in veterinary technology.
- Savannah State University is starting a bachelor of science in data analytics.
- University of Nevada at Reno has started a certificate in risk management and insurance studies.
