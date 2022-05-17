Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Fitchburg State U, Hampton U, Holy Cross College, Spartanburg Methodist College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown, U of Arkansas CC Batesville, U of Maryland Eastern Shore, U of Notre Dame, Vermont Law School

By

Doug Lederman
May 17, 2022
 
  • Rondall E. Allen, interim vice president for strategic initiatives at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Marco Clark, executive director of the Holy Cross Institute at St. Edward’s University, in Texas, has been appointed president of Holy Cross College, in Indiana.
  • Susanne Cox, vice president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown, has been promoted to president there.
  • Curt Laird, associate vice president for academic affairs at Columbus State Community College, in Ohio, has been appointed provost and executive vice president at Spartanburg Methodist College, in South Carolina.
  • Patricia A. Marshall, deputy commissioner for academic affairs and student success at the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fitchburg State University, also in Massachusetts.
  • John T. McGreevy, Francis A. McAnaney Professor of History and former dean of the College of Arts and Letters at the University of Notre Dame, has been appointed Charles and Jill Fischer Provost there.
  • Holly Smith, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Arkansas State University–Newport, has been selected as vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.
  • Rodney A. Smolla, dean and professor of law at Widener University Delaware Law School, has been chosen as president of Vermont Law School.
  • Darrell Williams, United Kingdom vice president and managing director for Leidos and former director of the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency, has been named president of Hampton University, in Virginia.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

