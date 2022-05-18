New Programs: Game Design, Nutrition, Cybersecurity
May 18, 2022
- City College of the City University of New York is starting a B.S. in game design.
- Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Health Sciences is starting a master of science in nutrition business leadership.
- University of Wisconsin at Stout is starting a B.S. in cybersecurity.
