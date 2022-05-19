Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Butte College, Glendale CC, Golden Gate U, Hartnell CC, Hartwick College, Marshall U, Spring Hill College, U of Maine Augusta

  • Rebecca Cantor, assistant provost and professor of English at Savannah College of Art and Design, in Georgia, has been chosen as provost at Spring Hill College, in Alabama.
  • Ryan Cornner, vice chancellor for educational programs and institutional effectiveness at the Los Angeles Community College District, in California, has been chosen as superintendent/president of the Glendale Community College District, also in California.
  • Michael Gutierrez, president of Sacramento City College, in California, has been named superintendent/president of the Hartnell Community College District, also in California.
  • Virginia L. Guleff, vice president of instruction and accreditation liaison officer at Butte College, in California, has been promoted to superintendent/president there.
  • Michael Laliberte, president of the State University of New York at Delhi, has been selected as president of the University of Maine at Augusta.
  • Avinandan (Avi) Mukherjee, interim provost at Marshall University, in West Virginia, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Darren Reisberg, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at the Joyce Foundation, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of Hartwick College, in New York.
  • Brent White, vice president for global affairs and dean of global locations at the University of Arizona, has been named provost and vice president of academic affairs at Golden Gate University, in California.

