Capital Campaign Watch: East Carolina, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Saint Martin’s Abbey and University
May 20, 2022
Starting Off
- East Carolina University is launching a $60 million campaign. All the funds are for athletics at the university.
- Saint Martin’s Abbey and University, in Washington State, has launched a campaign to raise $100 million. The university has already raised $82 million.
Finishing Up
- Franciscan University of Steubenville reached the $75 million goal of its campaign. The goal was reached only six months after the start of the campaign, which will continue.
