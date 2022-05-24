New Presidents or Provosts: Augsburg U, Grace College & Theological Seminary, Iowa Lakes CC, Mercer County CC, Minerva U, Minnesota State U–Mankato, Piedmont Virginia CC, U of Nebraska–Kearney
May 24, 2022
- Drew Flamm, executive vice president at Grace College & Theological Seminary, in Indiana, has been chosen as president there.
- David Hood, associate provost for undergraduate education and founding dean of University College at Montclair State University, in New Jersey, has been appointed provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State University at Mankato.
- Mike Magee, CEO of Chiefs for Change, has been selected as president of Minerva University, in California.
- Kristen Majocha, dean of the College of Social Sciences and Human Services and College of Education and Liberal Arts at California University of Pennsylvania, has been named senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
- Paula O’Loughlin, provost and dean of the faculty at Coe College, in Iowa, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president at Augsburg University, in Minnesota.
- Deborah Preston, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Raritan Valley Community College, in New Jersey, has been named president of Mercer County Community College, also in New Jersey.
- Jean Runyon, campus vice president at Front Range Community College, in Colorado, has been selected as president of Piedmont Virginia Community College.
- Scott Stokes, executive dean of the Estherville campus at Iowa Lakes Community College, has been chosen as president there.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Texas A&M considers making sweeping changes to library
- Low-income students don't owe donors their stories (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Full-time online M.B.A. enrollment surpasses in-person programs
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »