New Programs: Public Relations, Chinese, Human Rights, Computer Science, Nursing
May 25, 2022
- Baylor University is starting an M.A. in journalism with a focus on advertising and public relations.
- Centre College is starting a Chinese language major and minor.
- Florida State University is adding a major in human rights.
- North Seattle College is starting a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Vanderbilt University is starting a master of nursing program.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Texas A&M considers making sweeping changes to library
- Male, Black and Latino high school students may not be college-bound | Inside Higher Ed
- Turnover, burnout and demoralization in higher ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Boston U orientation director resigns following investigation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »