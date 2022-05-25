Print

New Programs: Public Relations, Chinese, Human Rights, Computer Science, Nursing

By

Scott Jaschik
May 25, 2022
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A corkboard at Queens College with the words "KKK lives" and a swastika carved into it.
Feeling Violated
and Not Fully Heard
Cover of Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2021, showing a row of houses.
Student Debt’s Impact
on Perceived Value of College
Covers of several books mentioned in the article, including The Book of Form and Emptiness and The Nickel Boys.
Summer Reading Starts Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

What Colleges and Instructors Need From Ed-Tech Companies: The Key Podcast

HBCU Med Schools, NFL Create Training Program

Texas A&M Librarians Lose Tenure in Reorganization Plan

Brown to Adopt Land Acknowledgment, Invest in Native Causes

Chancellor Cancels Investiture Over Speaker

Suicide and Borderline Personality Disorder: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 