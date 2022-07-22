New Presidents or Provosts: Bluefield U, Greenfield CC, Ivy Tech CC–South Bend/Elkhart, Lipscomb U, North Idaho College, Rutgers U–Newark, St. Louis CC–Wildwood, Santa Barbara CC, Wentworth Institute of Technology, William Carey U

  • Ben Burnett, executive vice president of William Carey University, in Mississippi, has been promoted to president there.
  • Sophia A. Maggelakis, dean of the College of Science at Rochester Institute of Technology, has been appointed senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Wentworth Institute of Technology, in Massachusetts.
  • Jeffrey Robinson, Prudential Chair in Business and professor of management and global business at Rutgers University’s business school, in New Jersey, has been named provost and executive vice chancellor at the university’s Newark campus.
  • Tia Robinson-Cooper, president of Contra Costa College, in California, has been selected as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s South Bend–Elkhart campus, in Indiana.
  • Michael Salmeier, vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Life Pacific University, in California, has been chosen as provost at Bluefield University, in Virginia.
  • Michelle Schutt, vice president of community and learner services at the College of Southern Idaho, has been appointed president of Greenfield Community College, in Massachusetts.
  • Jennifer Shewmaker, dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Abilene Christian University, in Texas, has been named provost at Lipscomb University, in Tennessee.
  • Nick Swayne, executive director of 4-Virginia, has been chosen as president of North Idaho College.
  • María L. Villagómez, senior dean of library, language arts, social sciences and distance education at Napa Valley College, in California, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs at Santa Barbara Community College, also in California.
  • Stephen W. White, dean of science, technology, engineering and math at St. Louis Community College–Florissant Valley, in Missouri, has been chosen as president and chief academic officer at the college’s Wildwood campus.

