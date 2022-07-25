New Programs: Studio Art, Media Studies, Integrated Systems Design
July 25, 2022
- Delta State University is starting a master of fine arts in studio art (low residency).
- Elmira College is starting a major and a minor in media studies.
- Kansas State University at Salina is starting a master's degree in integrated systems design and dynamics.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- University could fire writing professor over "deviant pornography"
- Direct admissions takes off with individual colleges | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Polarizing hire at Morehouse College sparks controversy
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Major Changes Coming for Texas A&M Qatar
Protecting Pregnant Students
A New Approach to Ranking Colleges