While Americans continue to believe in the overall value of higher education, the share who say that colleges and universities are having a positive effect “on the way things are going in this country today” has declined by 14 percentage points since 2020, according to a new survey from New America.

“Varying Degrees 2022,” the think tank’s sixth annual survey on higher education, reflects the unease and doubt wrought by nearly three years of the global COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention geopolitical instability and a volatile economy. Only 55 percent of respondents agreed that institutions of higher education were having a positive impact on the country (42 percent said it was negative), compared to 58 percent last year and 69 percent in early 2020, just before the start of the pandemic.

“We were actually very nervous to see what the numbers would be like,” said Sophie Nguyen, a senior policy analyst in New America’s education policy program and co-author of the report. “Especially since the pandemic, there’s just been a lot of uncertainty that might affect Americans’ opinions of all social issues—not just higher education.”

But in many ways, she said, the trends have held fairly steady, at least on questions posed year after year regarding the value of higher education, who should fund it and who should be held accountable when it falls short.

“The results of this year’s survey show that even though the future remains uncertain and positive feelings about higher education have waned a bit, Americans still value higher education overall and believe that it will help their children, and the nation, secure economic success,” reads the preface to the report. “For this reason, they believe that opportunities after high school should be well funded by state and federal governments, and that schools which receive federal dollars must be held accountable.”

About three-fourths of respondents agreed that postsecondary education offers a good return on investment, down from 80 percent in 2020. Yet the partisan divide widened, with 85 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans viewing it as a good investment, compared to 78 percent of Democrats and 82 percent of Republicans two years ago.

Political differences were even sharper over who should fund higher education. Seventy-seven percent of Democrats but only 36 percent of Republicans agreed the government should pay for students to go to college “because it is good for society.” Conversely, 63 percent of Republicans and 22 percent of Democrats agreed that students should be financially responsible for their educations “because they personally benefit.”

In terms of what types of institutions warrant the cost, 81 percent of respondents said public community colleges were worth it, compared to 67 percent for both public four-year institutions and minority-serving institutions, 53 percent for private nonprofits, and 41 percent for for-profits. Democrats and Republicans were generally aligned on the question—except concerning MSIs, which 80 percent of Democrats but only 54 percent of Republicans agreed were worth the cost.