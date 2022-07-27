New Programs: Job Training, Financial Planning, Music
July 27, 2022
- Adrian College is starting a series of certificate programs that provide job training. They include accounting, applied computing and web development.
- Florida State University at Panama City is launching a bachelor’s degree in financial planning.
- Lamar State College at Port Arthur is starting an applied arts and sciences degree in music.
Trending Stories
- Rick Singer Lives in Mobile Home in Florida
- New regulatory changes proposed by Education Department
- AAUP Stands With Professor Who Performed Abortion on 10-Year-Old
- Economics departments reclassify their programs as STEM to attract and help international students
- Education Department Responds to For-Profit Motion to Intervene
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- The transformative potential of narrative writing explained
- Beware the pitfalls of making lectures ‘interesting’ and focus on curiosity instead
- Next level? The pros and cons of game-based learning
- It may be time to rethink the ‘edtech adoption curve’
- What ‘norms’ support successful learning design collaborations?
Most Shared Stories
- Understanding today's and tomorrow's learners and their mind-sets
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
- Why active learning is more effective than traditional modes (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- A university's attempt to give back meets local resistance
- Turnover, burnout and demoralization in higher ed
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
USC Faces Investigation Over Alleged Student Harassment
For-Profit Accountability and Pell Grants in Prisons
Abortion Ruling Prompts Legal Questions