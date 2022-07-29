New Presidents or Provosts: Allen U, Columbus State CC, Cuyahoga CC, Emmanuel College, Indiana U–Kokomo, Indiana Wesleyan U, Thomas Jefferson U, U of Massachusetts Global

By

Doug Lederman
July 29, 2022
  • David Andrews, interim chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Global, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Mary K. Boyd, provost at Berry College, in Georgia, has been appointed president of Emmanuel College, in Massachusetts.
  • Mark Canada, deputy chancellor at Indiana University Kokomo, has been selected as chancellor there.
  • Scott Latiolais, vice president of student success at Clover Park Technical College, in Washington State, has been named president of the Westshore campus of Cuyahoga Community College, in Ohio.
  • Jonathan Kulaga, president and CEO of Ohio Christian University, has been appointed president of Indiana Wesleyan University.
  • Lisa Long, acting president and chief academic officer at Talladega College, in Alabama, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Allen University, in South Carolina.
  • Martin Maliwesky, interim senior vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer at Columbus State Community College, in Ohio, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Mark L. Tykocinski, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Thomas Jefferson University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as president there.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A Black man working remotely participates in a videoconference with people on his computer screen.
Colleges Look to Staffing Firms to Allow Remote Work
Map of the PASSHE system, showing campus locations throughout the state.
Consolidating Campuses, Reconceptualizing Workspaces
Two people silhouetted against the rising sun. They are climbing a mountain and are tethered together.
9 Ways to Elevate First-Generation Student Support

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Mississippi, Alabama Colleges Receive Bomb Threats

Education Department: No Pell Grants for Eastern Gateway

4th Employee Lawsuit Against Collin College

A Conversation About Campus Finances: Key Podcast

Abortion Pill to Be Available at U of California, Cal State

Democrats Pressure Biden to Extend Payment Pause

Back to Top
 