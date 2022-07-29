New Presidents or Provosts: Allen U, Columbus State CC, Cuyahoga CC, Emmanuel College, Indiana U–Kokomo, Indiana Wesleyan U, Thomas Jefferson U, U of Massachusetts Global
July 29, 2022
- David Andrews, interim chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Global, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Mary K. Boyd, provost at Berry College, in Georgia, has been appointed president of Emmanuel College, in Massachusetts.
- Mark Canada, deputy chancellor at Indiana University Kokomo, has been selected as chancellor there.
- Scott Latiolais, vice president of student success at Clover Park Technical College, in Washington State, has been named president of the Westshore campus of Cuyahoga Community College, in Ohio.
- Jonathan Kulaga, president and CEO of Ohio Christian University, has been appointed president of Indiana Wesleyan University.
- Lisa Long, acting president and chief academic officer at Talladega College, in Alabama, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Allen University, in South Carolina.
- Martin Maliwesky, interim senior vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer at Columbus State Community College, in Ohio, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Mark L. Tykocinski, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Thomas Jefferson University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as president there.
