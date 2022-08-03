New Presidents or Provosts: Adler U, Antioch College, Coast Mountain College, Gordon State College, Robert Morris U (Pa.), Touro U–Nevada, U of Arkansas–Fayetteville, U of California–Los Angeles, U of Michigan

By

Doug Lederman
August 3, 2022
  • Joanne Ardovini, dean of the Audrey Cohen School for Human Services, Education, Public Administration and Affairs, Community Health Education, and Emergency and Disaster Management at Metropolitan College of New York, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Gordon State College, in Georgia.
  • Darnell Hunt, dean of the division of social sciences and professor of sociology and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been selected as executive vice chancellor and provost there.
  • Brian Norman, dean of the Gwen Ifill College of Media, Arts and Humanities at Simmons University, in Massachusetts, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at Antioch College, in Ohio.
  • Santa J. Ono, president of the University of British Columbia, has been chosen as president of the University of Michigan.
  • Michelle L. Patrick, interim president and dean of the School of Business at Robert Morris University, in Pennsylvania, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Andrew Priest, interim provost and chief academic officer at Touro University Nevada, has been appointed provost there.
  • Todd Shields, dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, has been selected as chancellor there.
  • Jeannine Diddle Uzzi, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Southern Maine, has been chosen as vice president of academic affairs at Adler University, in Illinois.
  • Laurie Waye, interim president of Coast Mountain College, in British Columbia, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

