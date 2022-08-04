New Programs: Data Science, Special Education, Cybersecurity
August 4, 2022
- Ferris State University is starting a master of science in data science and analytics.
- Georgia Southern University is starting an accelerated bachelor’s-to-master’s program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time.
- St. Philip’s College is planning a bachelor of applied technology in cybersecurity engineering.
Trending Stories
- College in the metaverse is here. Is higher ed ready?
- Besides encouraging women to study STEM fields, we need more men in the humanities (opinion)
- One university reimagines student affairs (opinion)
- Student Who Reported a Rape Was Allegedly Told ‘It Happens’
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Dissecting the campus speech problem (it's not what you think)
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
- Remote instruction and online learning aren't the same thing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
As Inflation Soars