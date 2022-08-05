New Presidents or Provosts: Alvin CC, Bishop State CC, Calhoun CC, California State U–Monterey Bay, Logan U, Southern Utah U, United States International U–Africa, U of Liverpool
August 5, 2022
- Michael Beck, senior dean of liberal arts at Wake Tech Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed vice president of instruction at Alvin Community College, in Texas.
- Mindy Benson, interim president of Southern Utah University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Olivier Charles, vice chancellor for student success at the Alabama Community College System, has been chosen as president of Bishop State Community College, also in Alabama.
- Margee Ensign, president of American University of Nigeria, has been selected as vice chancellor of United States International University–Africa, in Kenya.
- Jimmy Hodges, interim president of Calhoun Community College, in Alabama, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Tim Jones, provost and vice principal at the University of Birmingham, in Britain, has been appointed vice chancellor of the University of Liverpool, also in Britain.
- Brian McAulay, vice chancellor for academic affairs at South University, in Georgia, has been chosen as vice president of academic affairs at Logan University, in Missouri.
- Vanya Quiñones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Pace University, in New York, has been selected as president of California State University, Monterey Bay.
