New Presidents or Provosts: Arkansas State U-Newport, Buena Vista U, Dartmouth College, Lincoln U (Mo.), Mount Royal U, Saint Leo U,
August 9, 2022
- Sian L. Beilock, president of Barnard College, in New York, has been selected as president of Dartmouth College, in New Hampshire.
- Edward Dadez, provost at Saint Leo University, in Florida, has been promoted to president there.
- Chad London, dean and associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Saskatchewan, has been appointed as provost and vice president, academic, at Mount Royal University, in Alberta.
- Heidi Manning, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of physics at Misericordia University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Buena Vista University, in Iowa.
- Typhanie Myers, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs at Arkansas State University-Newport, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Michael J. Self Sr., assistant provost and dean of graduate studies at Metropolitan State University, in Minnesota, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Lincoln University of Missouri.
New presidents or provosts: BVU Dartmouth Lincoln Mount Royal Newport Saint Leo
